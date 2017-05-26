Kayaking: Next World Cup tipped to be tougher for golden NZ squad

By David Leggat

They had a cracking start in Portugal and now the New Zealand women's kayak squad face a step up in quality and intensity at this weekend's second World Cup regatta in Szeged, Hungary.

New Zealand won four gold medals at the opening regatta in Portugal, including a stunning three in less than 90 minutes on the final day. It was a spectacular start to their season.

Two of those victories were won by three-time Olympic medallist Lisa Carrington and rising talent Aimee Fisher, who combined successfully in the K2 200m and 500m disciplines; the last win was in the K4, which also included Caitlin Ryan and Kayla Imrie, and all started 24 hours earlier by Ryan's sizzling K1 500m victory.

For Hawke's Bay paddler Fisher, parking herself in a boat alongside the champion Carrington was exciting, and a bit nervy at the same time.

"I definitely felt a bit of pressure being with the Olympic champion, but she's really cool and she's been really key in getting the K4 running well," Fisher said.

"It's been neat; she's always got her positive sunglasses on," she quipped.

By the finish of the K4 500m final, Fisher admitted there was "definitely a bit of fatigue. I think there were a few tired bodies on the start line, but considering that, we had a wicked race, so it will be cool to see how we go this weekend when we're all feeling a bit fresher."

Fisher said having a squad of eight women -- and no men, showing where Canoe Racing New Zealand see the immediate area of strength in the sport -- was hugely enjoyable. Winning, of course, always helps.

"There are different dynamics and we're working on developing a really good culture within Canoe Racing NZ. Bringing home a haul of gold medals adds to the happiness."

The standard of paddling will rise this weekend.

In the K4, New Zealand have a quality top four and an up-and-coming group who will be heading for the world under-23 championships in Romania later in the season.

World and Olympic champion hosts Hungary, Rio Olympic silver medallists Germany and fourth placegetters Ukraine are all lining up.

Carrington, Fisher, Ryan and Imrie have all three of those nations in their heat, while Rebecca Cole, Kin Thompson, Briar McLeely and Britney Ford, the junior four, have an easier heat.

"We don't want to be too results-focused," Fisher said.

"It's early days for a lot of these combinations, so we'll try and put in good performances again and see how fast we can go."

There's to be some jiggling around of roles this weekend.

Fisher will line up in the K1 200m and K4 500m; Carrington's in the K1 500m, K2 500m with Ryan, and the K4; Imrie and McLeely will back up in the K2 200m from Portugal, while Cole and Thompson start the K2 500m and K4.

