League: Benji Marshall's NRL comeback spells trouble for Warriors

Benji Marshall could be making his NRL comeback at the worst possible time for the Warriors.

Just when it seems things can't get too much worse for the beleaguered Auckland club, Marshall looms as a wildcard presence for Brisbane this Saturday.

The Broncos are badly under strength, with six players involved in State of Origin, including Darius Boyd, Sam Thaiday and Anthony Milford, and first choice hooker Andrew McCullough ruled out with concussion.

But Marshall, who has been restricted to nine minutes of NRL football this year, will offer vital experience for the 'Baby Broncos'.

And historically when the former Kiwis captain is around, things don't tend to end well for the Warriors.

Marshall has only lost to the Auckland club twice this decade and has enjoyed many noteworthy victories.

They include the 50-6 demolition at Campbelltown in 2010, and the remarkable 26-22 win the following year, when Marshall scored two tries as the Tigers retrieved a 22-4 deficit with 20 minutes to play.

Marshall was at the centre of another Tigers comeback in 2012 (24-22) and part of the Dragons team that smashed the Warriors 36-0 in Wellington in 2015.

But that was then. The question is what the 2018 version of Marshall can bring to the equation?

The electric pace of yesteryear is long gone, but the 32-year-old retains the smarts and guile of more than 250 NRL games, as well as that famous step, still effective close to the line.

Marshall has been restricted to a behind the scenes role since moving to Queensland, with a fractured wrist last month following an Achilles problem at the start of the year.

"My whole point of coming to Brisbane was to change things up and be coached by Wayne (Bennett)," said Marshall.

"I'm back playing five-eighth and don't have to worry so much about organising the team. I can focus on running the footy a bit more. I came here to enjoy my footy and I'll look to do that this week."

Marshall is also wary of the Warriors. Despite their current predicament, the Auckland club traditionally find their best form in June and July.

"They are in a bit of a tough patch at the moment, but historically this is the game they turn up every year, when they play the Broncos around Origin time," said Marshall.

"They did a job on us last year and we have spoken about that. I am pretty sure that any team coached by Stephen Kearney will be fired up to play us. We'll have to do the same."

Marshall, who has never played alongside halfback Ben Hunt, faces the Kiwi test combination of Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson .

"It is [a big ask]," conceded Marshall. "But myself and Ben are pretty experienced at first grade level and we won't be overawed. We have a pretty good chemistry and when you have that trust in each other off the field, it's easy to translate onto the field."

- NZ Herald