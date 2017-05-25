Shaun Johnson: I've let the Warriors down, but things will change

Frustrated Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson admits he is struggling but says the side's problems are team-wide rather than down to any individuals.

Nothing has gone right for the Kiwis playmaker since the Anzac test loss to Australia in Canberra three weeks ago, and Johnson knows he has let his teammates down in consecutive NRL defeats to Penrith and St George Illawarra over the past fortnight.

The 26-year-old's defence, kicking and attacking play have all come in for criticism and he is under pressure to get the Warriors back on track in Saturday's NRL clash against Brisbane at Mt Smart Stadium.

"I definitely think over the last couple of weeks I've let them down," said Johnson.

"There's a lot of people that think they know the answer and there's a lot of different answers coming from a lot of different directions, but I can't actually tell you why it hasn't clicked for me or the team.

"I went into the (Dragons) game feeling really good, really fresh and excited about playing, and as long as I can get myself there every week, I know it will happen for me. It will come, it will click for me."

Privately, in the wake of the last two results, the players have been honest with one another about their own individual failings, but publicly, and not unexpectedly, the group blanket their problems as collective concerns.

Johnson admits they have lacked physicality and toughness across the board, but denies his fragile right side combinations with back-rower Bodene Thompson and centre David Fusitu'a are responsible for numerous defensive blunders.

"No, again it's a collective thing," he said.



"You look at something happening on an edge and I'm telling you nine times out of 10 it doesn't break down there.

"It's broken down somewhere else, which leads to a wrong decision being made, or a correct decision, but you get out-played.

"It's easy to look at that area or individuals specifically and try to say 'that's why they're not playing well' but it's a collective thing.

"This is a team sport and we know that as a group and that's why we're working hard together and not singling out anyone."

Kearney has remained firm in his selections and stuck by his players, mindful of the need to help nurse them through yet another dark period, reminiscent of so many others from recent years.

Conscious of the fact his No7 is a lightning rod for criticism and praise, depending on the club's fortunes, Kearney has been impressed with Johnson's attitude in the lead-up to the clash against the Broncos.

"He's responded really well," said Kearney.

"For some of the players here there is a revisiting of some bad scarring, but Shaun's been wonderful in the sense that he has been trying to fight and work his way out of it.

"His execution on a couple of occasions probably isn't exactly where he wants it, but I admire the courage that he is showing in facing it down.

"It's up to me and everyone here to make sure that we have a clear focus of where we're going.

"It was never going to be a smooth ride to go where we want to go but it's a matter of staying on track and not getting knocked off the rails or side-tracked by everything on the outside."

- NZ Herald