Rugby: Table-topping Crusaders getting even better

The undefeated Crusaders hardly need the help but will this weekend be boosted by the return of Israel Dagg.

The All Black outside back last featured for the Super Rugby leaders in their victory over the Reds in March, a triumph that was the third in an unbroken 12-win streak to start the season.

Dagg has since spent more than two months rehabilitating after a knee operation but, on Saturday night in Melbourne, will return on the right wing to face the Rebels.

His inclusion is one of 10 changes coach Scott Robertson has opted to make, choosing to rest a number of key men after emerging unscathed from a punishing two-week showdown against the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

The bench front row in last weekend's win over the Chiefs in Suva will assume the starting spots on Saturday night, with Wyatt Crockett, Ben Funnell and Mike Alaalatoa all enjoying a promotion.

Lock Quinten Strange will make his first start of the season, pairing up with Sam Whitelock in the second row, while Luke Romano takes a spot on the bench.

The loose forward trio will be Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Pete Samu and Jordan Taufua, with Jed Brown having recovered from injury to take a place in the reserves.

The halves combination of Bryn Hall and Richie Mo'unga retain their places but will be working inside a new midfield pairing, with Seta Tamanivalu switching to centre and Tim Bateman starting in place of a concussed Ryan Crotty.

Crusaders team to play the Rebels in Melbourne on Saturday night:

1. Wyatt Crockett

2. Ben Funnell

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Quinten Strange

5. Sam Whitelock (c)

6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

7. Pete Samu

8. Jordan Taufua

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Manasa Mataele

12. Tim Bateman

13. Seta Tamanivalu

14. Israel Dagg

15. David Havili

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody, Oli Jager, Luke Romano, Jed Brown, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, George Bridge

- NZ Herald