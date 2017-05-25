America's Cup: Meet the crew of Team New Zealand

New Zealand Herald's America's Cup reporter Dana Johannsen profiles the crew of Emirates Team New Zealand as they chase glory at the 35th America's Cup.

Glenn Ashby - skipper/wing trimmer

Veteran multihull specialist Glenn Ashby is the member of the 2013 crew that will be back on board the Kiwi boat for the 35th America's Cup. The 41-year-old has the crucial, and highly specialised, role of wing trimmer - his responsibility is keeping the giant 24m wingsail at the right angle to fully harness the power of the wind. It is a delicate art, involving small adjustments based on sight and feel.

Ashby is the only skipper in this year's event that will not be at the helm of the boat, with Team NZ opting to elevate the Australian to the role following the departure of Dean Barker so as not to put young gun Peter Burling under more pressure in his first America's Cup campaign.

Peter Burling - helmsman

The prodigiously talented Burling has long been compared to New Zealand's greatest yachtsman in Russell Coutts. So no pressure then. Burling, who attended his first Olympics at 17, will be responsible for driving the boat and most of the tactical decisions on the race course.

Along with his Olympic 49er sailing partner Blair Tuke, Burling was the first new assets signed by Team NZ in the aftermath of San Francisco, as part of the team's stated aim of rejuvenating its sailing programme.

Blair Tuke - flight controller/cyclist

The new generation of America's Cup catamarans have brought about a whole new set of crew positions that we don't even know what to call them yet. Blair Tuke's hybrid role aboard the Team NZ boat is one such position. He's been referred to as a trimmer or a pilot, but we prefer flight controller. Tuke's main job is to control the rake of the daggerboards to keep the boat foiling stably and efficiently.

But he is also needed to help power the boat, which is where Team NZ's ingenious cycle grinding system comes into its own. Tuke is able to control the daggerboards through buttons set up on his handle bars, while his legs provide the pedal power.

Andy Maloney - cyclist

The remaining three spots on board will be filled by a rotating cast of cyclists, but expect Maloney to be one of the regulars. Maloney, who packed on 10 kg for the role, is said to be one of the strongest cyclists in the Team NZ peleton, having thrown himself at the challenge after missing out on the Laser spot at last year's Olympic Games.

Maloney's job, and that of the other cyclists - or "cyclors" as they have come to call themselves, is to power the hydraulics that control the boat's systems by pedaling as hard as he can, for as long as he can.

Josh Junior - cyclist

Junior, who finished seventh in the Finn class in Rio last year, is another Olympic class sailor to have taken well to the bike. He is expected to be used in high rotation on the pedals.

Simon van Velthooven - cyclist

Van Velthooven is the only one on board Team NZ comfortable with being called a cyclist. A former member of New Zealand's formidable sprint cycling team, van Velthooven won a bronze medal in the men's keirin at the 2012 Olympics. The 28-year-old joined the Team NZ programme last year, but had to conceal his involvement until the team's radical pedal-grinding set-up was revealed this year.

Guy Endean - cyclist

Endean, who was a member of Burling's crew that took out the Youth America's Cup in San Francisco four years ago, is expected to be predominantly used on board Team NZ in light air conditions. At 87kg, Endean is around 16kg lighter than the likes of Sullivan, making him well-suited to the lighter conditions.

Sam Bell - cyclist

Auckland-born Bell came through the ranks of the RNZYS youth training programme, which curiously did not include cycling training.

Joe Sullivan - cyclist

Another code-hopping sailor, Olympic rowing champion Joe Sullivan put his career in the fire service on hold to link up with Team NZ for this year's America's Cup campaign. His opportunity to join the Kiwi team came about after an unexpected phone call from the Team NZ trainer, inviting him to trial for a place on the team.

Carlo Huisman - cyclist

Huisman, a Dutch national, only moved to New Zealand a couple of years ago after making a name for himself on the RC44 circuit. Like Endean, Huisman will predominantly be used in lighter conditions.

- NZ Herald