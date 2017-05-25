League: Tui Lolohea set to exit Warriors after signing of Zac Santo

Out of favour utility Tui Lolohea's exit from the Warriors appears imminent following reports the club has signed Canberra fullback Zac Santo.

Australia's Channel Nine report that Santo has been granted an immediate release by the Raiders and could make his first appearance in Warriors colours this weekend.

The 24-year-old was last season named fullback in the Intrust Super Premiership and viewed as having plenty of potential, however his pathway to first grade has been blocked by Canberra No1 Jack Wighton.

Lolohea has been on the outer at the Warriors since being dumped to reserve grade following the round four loss to St George Illawarra.

The 22-year-old is contracted until the end of next season but was recently granted permission to talk to rival clubs with Wests Tigers keen on signing him following Mitchell Moses midseason shift to Parramatta.

However, Lolohea was last week denied an immediate release with the Warriors unwilling to let him go without first securing a suitable replacement.

Santo appears to fit that bill and his recruitment should now clear the way for Lolohea's departure.

The Warriors are yet to confirm Santo's signing and club recruitment manager Tony Iro could not be reached for comment.

- NZ Herald