Olympic 100-meter swim champion to have heart surgery

SYDNEY (AP) " Rio Olympics 100-meter freestyle gold medalist Kyle Chalmers has withdrawn from July's world swimming championships to undergo surgery for a worsening heart condition.
Chalmers has supraventricular tachycardia, or recurrent rapid heartbeat, that is normally not life-threatening but can impact on his quality of life.
The 18-year-old Chalmers says "I have had a surgery in the past, and unfortunately, it did not work."
Chalmers said Wednesday it was a difficult decision to miss the world championships in Budapest, but he did so with a longer-term view, setting his sights on the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.
In April, he finished second to Cameron McEvoy at the Australian championships.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings