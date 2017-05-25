Lydia Ko spends time with the Trumps

When you're the world number one and you're playing a tournament at Trump National Golf Club, it's probably hard to avoid the hosts.

Kiwi golfing star Lydia Ko led a training session for young players at Trump National in New Jersey overnight, ahead of the US Open which will take place there in July.

Reigning US Women's Open champion Brittany Lang and 2007 champion Cristie Kerr joined Ko in the clinic where Ko joked about being a few days older than some of her students.

US president Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jnr were also in attendance, spending time on the putting green with the 20-year-old Ko.

Trump National, which is in Bedminster, New Jersey, will host the US Women's Open for the first time in July. The same course will host the men's USPGA Championship in 2022.

Here at Trump Bedminster for #USWomensOpen media day. Lydia Ko greeted by Eric Trump after her practice round, says the course was great pic.twitter.com/vpG2zjfnt6 — Marika Washchyshyn (@Marika_AW) May 24, 2017

Little girls, big dreams pic.twitter.com/PFVuCHbTZK — Marika Washchyshyn (@Marika_AW) May 24, 2017

Whether president Trump will take time out of his schedule to attend the women's US Open is unknown for now but in the past Ko has said she wouldn't have any issue meeting him.

In March, the women's world number one admitted a lack of knowledge about politics, saying she wouldn't hesitate to tee it up alongside the controversial President.

"I don't know much about politics, so I don't really have a huge say on it," Ko told golf.com. "It'd be an honor, I guess, to play with the president."

"I haven't had that call yet so I wouldn't know exactly."

Trump has played rounds of golf with several leading golf stars, who have come under criticism for doing so. Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Rory McIlroy all recently hit the links with Trump, with McIlroy being forced to defend his decision after a backlash.

"This wasn't an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind," McIlroy wrote.

"It was, quite simply, a round of golf. Golf was our common ground, nothing else. I've traveled all over the world and have been fortunate enough to befriend people from many different countries, beliefs and cultures. To be called a fascist and a bigot by some people because I spent some time in someone's company is just ridiculous."

Ko is taking the week off, choosing to miss the LPGA event in Michigan, meaning there's a chance she could lose the number one world ranking to either So Yeon Ryu or Ariya Jutanugarn if either player has a successful weekend.

- NZ Herald