Tennis: Daniell through to semifinals

Marcus Daniell in action during the ASB Classic in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images
Marcus Daniell in action during the ASB Classic in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Davis Cup player Marcus Daniell is in good form leading up to next week's French Open.

Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner have won through to the semifinals of the last lead-up tournament before the second Grand Slam of the year. The Kiwi and Brazilian beat German Andre Begemann and Philipp Oswald (Austria) 7-6(6) 5-7 10-8 in one hour 46 minutes with only one point out of the overall total separating the pair in the entire match.

Earlier in the first round Daniell and Demoliner had defeated the second seeds Fabrice Martin (France) Daniel Nestor (Canada) in a tough straight set battle.

If Daniell and Demoliner are to make the final of the tournament they will have to defeat the Aussie pair of Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid in the semis.

- NZ Herald

