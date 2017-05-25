America's Cup: High winds could postpone opener day

The opening day of racing in the America's Cup may be postponed with high winds forecast in Bermuda for Saturday.

America's Cup organsiers are contemplating pushing back the day one racing schedule and opening ceremony to Sunday, with weather models currently predicting wind gusts of up to 30 knots on Saturday - well above the upper limit for racing of 24 knots.

With 10,000 visitors expected to turn out for the opening ceremony, organisers will be forced to make a call on whether or not to open the America's Cup village early, rather than wait until Saturday to see what the weather gods dish out for them.

In a press release issued this morning, the America's Cup Events Authority said a decision will be made no later than midday tomorrow NZT.

"Whilst the wind may drop within the raceable limits of 6-24 knots later in the evening, the safety of both the sailors and spectators is always paramount, and a decision whether to open the America's Cup Village or not will be taken accordingly," the statement said.

"With a sellout crowd for Friday, and huge anticipation for what we are confident will be one of the most competitive America's Cups ever, rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the opening day goes ahead. However, if the prudent decision is to postpone the start of the event, then racing will be rescheduled to [Sunday], where the weather forecast indicates great racing conditions."

