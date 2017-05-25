Celtics boss Danny Ainge's son to run for Congress in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) " The son of Boston Celtics president and former BYU basketball standout Danny Ainge is running for Congress in a Utah special election forthe seat of resigning U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Tanner Ainge filed paperwork Monday to run as a Republican.

He tweeted Tuesday his campaign is about "economic growth, innovation and fiscal responsibility."

His LinkedIn page shows he is an investment adviser with a law degree.

The only listed political experience is campaign finance volunteering for Mitt Romney's 2008 presidential run.

Danny Ainge promoted his son's candidacy by tweeting: "Why people choose politics is beyond me, but I can't think of anyone more competent and trustworthy."

Tanner Ainge didn't return multiple interview requests.

The crowded field of candidates also includes Chaffetz's former campaign manager, Republican state Sen. Deidre Henderson.