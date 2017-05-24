12:47am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Paulinho gives Guangzhou 1-0 win over Kashima

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Paulinho scored a second-half goal Tuesday to give Guangzhou Evergrande a 1-0 win over Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the second round of the Asian Champions League.

The former Tottenham midfielder made the difference in the 75th minute from a corner.

Tw-time champion Guangzhou, led by 2002 World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, will play the second leg next Tuesday in Japan.

Also, Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale came from behind to beat Muangthong United 3-1 in Thailand.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 25 May 2017 01:38:41 Processing Time: 27ms