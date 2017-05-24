12:10am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Putin-backed commission launches Russian anti-doping plan

MOSCOW (AP) " A Russian anti-doping commission set up by President Vladimir Putin has called for new measures to claw back prize money from drug cheats and to restore trust in Russian athletes.

The commission, headed by 82-year-old former International Olympic Committee member Vitaly Smirnov, denies the Russian government played any role in covering up drug use, as alleged by a World Anti-Doping Agency investigator last year.

However, it says rules need to be tightened and admits some coaches have been motivated to use "any means" to propel their athletes to victory.

Russian dopers benefit from "a lack of mechanisms to recover income from athletes, coaches and other specialists" if they break anti-doping rules, the commission says, arguing for the law to be changed to make this easier.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 25 May 2017 00:10:47 Processing Time: 904ms