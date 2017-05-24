10:49pm Wed 24 May
Sohail joins Pakistan Champions Trophy squad as replacement

ISLAMABAD (AP) " Allrounder Haris Sohail has replaced an unfit Umar Akmal in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy.

Akmal failed a fitness test in Birmingham, England, last week during Pakistan's training camp and was told to return home.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday it conducted fitness tests on three players " Sohail, Umar Amin and Asif Zakir " in Lahore to select Akmal's replacement.

Because of a knee injury, Sohail played the last of his 22 one-day internationals in 2015 against Zimbabwe at Lahore.

