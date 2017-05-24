8:58pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Leroy Sane pulls out of Germany's Confederations Cup squad

BERLIN (AP) " Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has pulled out of Germany's Confederations Cup squad so he can undergo a nasal operation.

The German soccer federation says Sane will miss Germany's friendly against Denmark in Copenhagen on June 6, the World Cup qualifier against San Marino in Nuremberg four days later, and the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Sane says "I'd have liked to be there in Russia (but) I've decided in consultation with the doctors to use the summer break for this operation so I can start the new season without any difficulties."

The 21-year-old Sane has made six appearances for Germany.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 24 May 2017 20:58:28 Processing Time: 830ms