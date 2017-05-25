Rugby: Kieran Read winds back clock

If there is a positive to Kieran Read's injury-ravaged past few months it is that he has potentially bought himself another good year of top-class football.

Yesterday he announced he has re-signed with NZ Rugby through to 2019 and while that would seem an ideal time to retire, the prospect of him pushing on beyond the World Cup shouldn't be discounted.

The irony of having barely played since November last year is that he's in supremely good physical condition.

A body that has seen hard time at the coal face is feeling maybe a good 10 years younger than the numbers showing on the dashboard.

No play and all work has, in fact, made Read anything but dull and he's going to turn 32 in October this year with his ambition burning and his legs more than capable of supporting his ambition.

He'll be 34 in 2019 and perhaps that will be his lot.

Perhaps his mind and body will say they have had enough but there's a good chance he could be charging around then with all the energy and purpose to consider hanging on for a bit longer.

If that starts to change, he has negotiated the right to take a six-week break between now and the 2019 World Cup.

"I can take that at any time," Read said.

"It's a case of working out with the coaches when is the best time to do that. I've had a bit of time off already this year so I'll talk to the Crusaders and All Blacks to figure that out.

"It's going to be crucial. I'm not getting any younger so I want to make sure I'm getting to 2019 in the best possible shape.

"Even though I've missed a number of games this season it's still a big year and there's a lot to come and you're still training so there are benefits in having a bit of time off and you'll see that with a few guys as well."

Inevitably much will be made of the fact Read's return to action will come in the first test against the Lions.

He'll front up on the back of what will be an eight-week hiatus and hear from all sorts of commentators that the All Blacks are taking a risk.

Read doesn't think so.

He's confident he can return to action at that level and battle his way through 80 minutes and deliver everything the team needs.

He's done it before and trusts himself to be able to do it again.

He'll be blowing a bit in that first test, but this is a man who played 75 minutes of the World Cup final in 2015 with a horribly damaged ankle.

Sheer willpower will get him through because it's for that black jersey that he's hanging around.

He's also keen, but realistic that it's not a great chance of happening, to actually wear a Counties Manukau jersey for real.

His decision to sign with them and the Crusaders was more symbolic than practical, but still, if the chance came up he'd take it.

He remembers seeing Joeli Vidiri and Jonah Lomu tearing it up and that sowed the seed of aspiration.

"It is a team dear to my heart," he said.

"It [South Auckland] is where I grew up and I think the impact I can have in rugby in general is bigger than perhaps it is signing with Canterbury.

"I have a lot of gratitude for what Canterbury have done for me but for the rugby community here in Counties, I think I can get a few more people involved in the sport.

"That was my dream growing up was to wear the shirt and I missed out. So one day ... hopefully."

