Motorsport: Dixon's mind back on job

Kiwi Scott Dixon's emotions have been running high for the past week and will stay that way until the chequered flag is waved at the Indianapolis 500 on Monday morning.

The 36-year-old will start the famous race from pole position for the third time after a superb display in qualifying earlier this week.

On a high from a dream qualifying performance on IndyCar's biggest stage, Dixon came crashing back to Earth with a thud a few hours later when he was held up at gunpoint at a Taco Bell restaurant drive-through near the track at Indianapolis.

Twoteenagers suspected of the attack have been arrested and Dixon can focus on trying to claim a second Indy 500 crown. "It was a pretty emotional weekend," Dixon told Radio Sport.

"We struggled earlier in the week with straight-out speed and just worked on it day to day, but as we progressed and especially once we got to Fast Friday we found some speed.

"Sunday, for our only attempt at the pole we were definitely a little bit shocked with the speed. It is good to see Honda put the screws to the engine and obviously pull out some fast speeds and we get to sit on the pole for the third time.

"Now it is the hard part of trying to convert that into a win."

Dixon has experienced starting from pole before - in 2008 he went on to win the race and in 2015 he looked a near certainty before fate intervened.

He admits there isn't a lot he can draw from those experiences, however.

"I think the first year the style of racing was different, the cars were different and it is much more intense now. Back in those days if you had a fast car, you could trim it and break away from the pack but that is totally different now.

"In 2015 we were getting the job done; we led more than half the race but unfortunately we had that chip packet get caught in the radiator and caused the engine to overheat on the last stint and we had to slip back to fourth with some detuned engine power.

"Hopefully if we have any issues they come early in the race so we can rebound and have a fair shot at the end of the race."

Dixon is a four-time IndyCar series champion and looms once again as the man to beat this year after an impressive start to the season.

But although he will look to push on for a fifth title the focus this weekend is purely about winning at the Brickyard rather than protecting a championship lead.

"Indy is kind of its own event and you get bonus points for qualifying so we got 42 points for the pole, which has actually vaulted us into the lead of the championship. It pays handsomely on and off the track and for the championship it is double points.

"A victory here would be huge for the championship.

"Right now the full-on focus is just about the race, however."

One of the main attractions at this year's Indianapolis 500 is the inclusion of two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso.

Dixon thinks he is a serious chance of winning.

"I'm a big fan of Alonso's. He has done a good job of surrounding himself with good people.

"He has slipped in there and done a tremendous job," Dixon said.

"To win the 500 this year - he will be one of the guys you'll have to beat."

Recent winners

2016: Alexander Rossi (rookie)

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Tony Kanaan

2012: Dario Franchitti

2011: Dan Wheldon

2010: Dario Franchitti

2009: Helio Castroneves

2008: Scott Dixon

- NZ Herald