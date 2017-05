NBA Playoff Glance

Sunday, May 14: Golden State 113, San Antonio 111

Tuesday, May 16: Golden State 136, San Antonio 100

Saturday, May 20: Golden State 120, San Antonio 108

Monday, May 22: Golden State 129, San Antonio 115

Wednesday, May 17: Cleveland 117, Boston 104

Friday, May 19: Cleveland 130, Boston 86

Sunday, May 21: Boston 111, Cleveland 108

Tuesday, May 23: Boston at Cleveland

Thursday, May 25: Cleveland at Boston

x-Saturday, May 27: Boston at Cleveland

x-Monday, May 29: Cleveland at Boston

Thursday, June 1: Boston-Cleveland winner at Golden State

Sunday, June 4: Boston-Cleveland winner at Golden State

Wednesday, June 7: Golden State at Boston-Cleveland winner

Friday, June 9: Golden State at Boston-Cleveland winner

x-Monday, June 12: Boston-Cleveland winner at Golden State

x-Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Boston-Cleveland winner

x-Sunday, June 18: Boston-Cleveland winner at Golden State

AP

