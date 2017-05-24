Scathing report on Rio Olympics: venues 'White Elephants'

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " A federal prosecutor looking into last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics says many of the venues "are white elephants" that were built with "no planning."

The scathing report offered Monday at a public hearing confirms what The Associated Press reported several months after the games ended. Many of the venues are empty, boarded up, and have no tenants or income with the maintenance costs dumped on the federal government.

Rio de Janeiro spend about $12 billion to organize the games, which were plagued by cost-cutting, poor attendance, and reports of bribes and corruption linked building some Olympic-related facilities.

The Rio organizing committee still owes creditors about $30 million, and 137 medals awarded during the games are rusting and need to be repaired.