Rugby: Fit-again Piers Francis takes swipe at match officials

Blues No10 Piers Francis, cleared of concussion and set to start against the Chiefs after being knocked out in his last match against the Stormers in Cape Town last Saturday, has taken a veiled swipe at the officials' decision-making in a defeat which could have gone the other way had they followed World Rugby's new high tackle policy.

It has been confirmed by Blues doctor Stephen Kara that Francis lost consciousness for less than 30 seconds at Newlands after receiving a blow to the jaw from the right arm of Stormers midfielder Shaun Treeby.

Francis, set to link with Eddie Jones' England side on June 4 for two tests in Argentina, was forced to leave the field, and, as he was knocked out, he was not given a head injury assessment and therefore was unable to return to the field.

Now, though, he has been cleared to play under the concussion protocols, having passed every test since. And there remains a feeling of regret from Francis that Treeby, later cited and given a three-week ban, was only penalised at the time when he should have been sent off under the sport's new crackdown on tackles above the shoulders.

"We've got the right result [ban], it's just a shame we can't get these decisions during the 80 minutes when it means the most. It doesn't mean that much to us now, after the game," Francis said today after being named to start on Friday in what will be his team's final Super Rugby match at the venue this season.

Asked whether the result, a 30-22 defeat, could have been very different had Treeby been sent off for the incident, which occurred five minutes after halftime, Francis said: "I believe so, yeah. It was 19-10 at that point. We had a good foot-hold in the game and our combinations were working.

"It changes the tide. Obviously [I went off] and Bryn [Gatland] did a great job when he went on, but then on the flipside of that Duff [Matt Duffie] gets another yellow and then we're down to 14 and it's a completely different story; especially at Newlands, it's a pretty hostile environment. With the officials doing what they're doing, it does make it a tough task."

The two yellow cards for wing Duffie, followed automatically by a red, were just another sore point for the Blues following a long list of mistakes from referee Jaco van Heerden and television match official Shaun Veldsman.

Coach Tana Umaga confirmed that he had sent post-match feedback on the officials to Sanzaar's referee's boss Lyndon Bray, as is usual practice.

"We've gone through the process and we're pretty happy with that," Umaga said. "We'll get those explanations I'm sure from Lyndon and we have faith that will happen. We're happy with that, we've put it behind us now."

Francis said he was happy with the precautions taken over his recovery and that he was looking forward to renewing his rivalry with Chiefs No10 Aaron Cruden.

"These are the kinds of games that personally you look to be involved with, especially going into an international fold for the first time."

Umaga said of Francis: "His sole focus is really playing for the Blues which we're very fortunate and happy about. From a coaches' point of view, we know we don't want to risk him before what is a pretty big achievement for him. But ... if you worry about something too far down the track that's when you usually get hurt.

"We're very comfortable with the decision to clear Piers and so is he."

