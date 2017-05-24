Rugby: Kieran Read's dream comes true

By Gregor Paul

First the thumb. No change there says All Blacks Kieran Read. He's still doubtful to play against Samoa on June 16 but comfortable that he'll be ready by the first test against the Lions on June 24.

Yes, he'd ideally like more game time under his belt before he runs out at Eden Park but it's not going to happen and besides, he's confident he can return to action at that level and battle his way through 80 minutes and deliver everything the team needs.

Second the contract. Never in doubt. Read was always staying in New Zealand. He, to some extent, signed through to the 2019 World Cup when he extended his contract by four years in 2012.

The only reason he didn't sign for six was that he wanted space to take stock, check everything was as it should be and that he was still as hungry and driven as he felt he needed to be.

When he satisfied himself that all was in order - and that didn't take long - the delay in signing was nothing more than fine detail, of which there is some, primarily he has negotiated the right to have a mini break some time between now and the next World Cup.

It's not quite a sabbatical clause - he can take up to six weeks off - and because he missed the first seven weeks of this season due to wrist surgery and another six weeks because of a broken thumb, he's not sure whether he will even bother with a bit of extra time off. And if he does take it, he's not sure when that might be.

"I can take that at anytime," Read said. "It's a case of working out with the coaches when is the best time to do that. I've had a bit of time off already this year so I'll talk to the Crusaders and All Blacks to figure that out."

He's essentially had an unexpected sabbatical as it is and what he's desperate for now is to get back out on the field and play for the Crusaders and All Blacks.

That's why he's hanging around, to fulfil a long-held dream of playing against the Lions and to captain the side at the 2019 World Cup and try to make history by becoming one of the only players on the planet to win three tournaments.

He's also keen, but realistic that it's not a great chance of happening, to actually stick on a Counties jersey for real.

His decision to sign with them and the Crusaders was more symbolic than practical, but still, if the chance came up he'd take it.

Symbolic because while Read is synonymous with Canterbury and the Crusaders, his heart is in South Auckland. It was going to games at Growers Stadium in Pukekohe as a boy that got him hooked on the game in the first place.

He remembers seeing Joeli Vidiri and Jonah Lomu tearing it up and that sowed the seed of aspiration.

His PE teacher at Rosehill College James Fraser drove that passion further by mentoring Read and persuading him he could one day make the professional ranks if he worked hard.

All of that stuck with Read and deep within him is a sense that he owes his home region something. That he needs to put something back, whether it be on the field or off it.

"It is a team dear to my heart," he said. "It is where I grew up and I think the impact I can have in rugby in general is bigger than perhaps it is signing with Canterbury. I have a lot of gratitude for what Canterbury have done for me but for the rugby community here in Counties, I think I can get a few more people involved in the sport.

"That was my dream growing up was to wear the shirt and I missed out. So one day...hopefully.

"You can come into the All Blacks that you want to leave it in a better place than when your started. I have the opportunity over the next few years to keep establishing that and I think with the whole group we have got we made some big strides forward last year."

