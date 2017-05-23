Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is the biggest mis-match in boxing history, says Sugar Ray Leonard

By Gareth A Davies

Sugar Ray Leonard believes Floyd Mayweather against UFC star Conor McGregor is the biggest mis-match in boxing history - a fight not for the purists - but conceded on Tuesday that, fueled by social media and hype, it is a contest that the world's sports fans want to see.

Mayweather said on Sunday that it was the only fight which interested him, having retired twenty months ago with an unblemished 49-0 record, with the Dubliner, who has brought a new wave of fans to his sport, having been calling for this "billion dollar fight" for almost two years.

"It will be successful, financially," said Leonard. "It is intriguing. It reminds me of when Muhammad Ali fought Inoki. I saw it just the other day. Back then I loved it but... if they decide upon boxing with McGregor, Mayweather wins hands down. But if McGregor was able to kick..."

The fight will only go ahead as a boxing match, according to Mayweather.

"It's two different sports trying to be one sport. Would it sell? Yes it will sell. There's a curiosity which is a factor. But it won't be what people are anticipating," added Leonard. "It is not a fight which will please the boxing purists.

"We live in a different time now with social media and what have you. The purists, the boxing fans, would they like it? No, I don't think so. But fans in general, the sports fans, they wouldn't miss it for the world."

And to the once great boxer, it will go down as one of the greatest mis-matches in boxing history.

"It's close (to being that). The fact that we boxers deliver punches is so different to what they do. There's more looping and what have you because they also have to be in position to be able to kick and be on balance to deliver that elbow or whatever shot they have. It will be interesting. I'm struggling with words. I'm trying to think how best to describe what could and what would happen. Being just boxing, it's Mayweather by a long shot."

- Daily Telegraph UK