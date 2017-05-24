Pescara beats Palermo in matchup of relegated Serie A teams

PESCARA, Italy (AP) " Last-placed Pescara beat visiting Palermo 2-0 for its third victory in Serie A in a matchup on Monday of squads that have already been mathematically relegated.

Robert Muric scored with a header and Alexandru Mitrita finished off a counterattack with one touch three minutes from the end.

Pescara's other wins were against Genoa in February in the first match since Zdenek Zeman was rehired as coach, and against Sassuolo in August, a win awarded afterward because Sassuolo used an ineligible player. Sassuolo had won.

Pescara remained six points behind Palermo, which was second to last.

Empoli and Crotone are trying to avoid becoming the third relegated squad.

In the final round, Empoli, which is one point ahead, visits Palermo, and Crotone hosts fourth-placed Lazio.