Griezmann says 6 chances out of 10 he will join Man United

PARIS (AP) " Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has admitted he could join Manchester United in the offseason.

Speaking to TV channel TMC, the France international said on Monday a move to United is "possible." Asked about the chances that he would leave Madrid for Manchester on a scale of one to 10, with 10 equating to a done deal, Griezmann said "six."

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined by a serious knee injury, Griezmann is reportedly among United coach Jose Mourinho's top targets for next season. United struggled offensively this season and ended sixth in the English Premier League after scoring a mere 54 goals.

The 26-year-old Griezmann added that his professional future should be decided "within two weeks."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

