All Blacks captain Kieran Read re-signs until 2019

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2019 and will have a new provincial team.

Read has revealed he is returning to the province where he was born and raised, and has signed with Counties Manukau through to 2019.

Though bad news for Blues fans, he will remain with the Crusaders until the end of the deal.

The 97-test number eight will play up until the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan where he will aim to become the first player, along with teammate Sam Whitelock, to win the tournament three times.

The 31-year-old made his debut against Scotland in November 2008.

Read joins a number of All Blacks who have signed through to 2019 and beyond, including Whitelock, All Blacks Vice-Captain Ben Smith, Anton Lienert-Brown, Owen Franks, Israel Dagg, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Julian Savea, Dane Coles, Sonny Bill Williams, Joe Moody, Patrick Tuipulotu, Liam Squire, Nathan Harris and Liam Coltman.

Read was named 2013 World Rugby player of the year and has captained New Zealand to 21 victories in his 22 tests in charge.

He may never play for Counties, having rarely put on the Canterbury jersey since making his All Blacks debut, but he said the decision to sign with Counties Manukau was because Papakura was his hometown and the region was "where my heart lies".

"I grew up playing my rugby in Drury and remember going to the old Growers Stadium to watch Jonah Lomu and Joeli Vidiri carve up for Counties and I played age-grade rugby for the province. It was important for me to come full circle and sign with the province where it all started and hopefully give something back to the community I love.

"I'd like to thank Canterbury Rugby who supported my decision to sign with Counties Manukau. I'd like to also thank them for all the opportunities they gave me since I first played for the province back in 2006. They were instrumental in my rugby development, I had some fantastic times there, especially winning the provincial competition in 2008, and I'm extremely grateful for everything they did for me."

- NZ Herald