Miyazato gets US Open spot after 8-hole playoff in Japan

ONO CITY, Japan (AP) " Yusaku Miyazato made an 18-foot birdie putt on the eighth playoff hole to grab the fourth and final spot in the U.S. Open from the sectional qualifier in Japan.

It will be the second straight U.S. Open appearance for Miyazato, the older brother of nine-time LPGA winner Ai Miyazato.

Satoshi Kodaira led all qualifiers in the 36-man field Monday at Ono Golf Club with an 11-under 133. Six players finished at 137, forcing a playoff among them to determine the final three spots. Shugo Imahira and Chan Kim were the first to advance. Miyazato and Sungjae Im were the final two for the last spot, and Miyazato got it with his birdie putt.

The U.S. Open is June 15-18 at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin.