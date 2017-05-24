2:45am Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Wings add Erin Phillips in front office after waiving Aussie

DALLAS (AP) " The Dallas Wings have hired Erin Phillips in the front office after waiving the Australian guard before the season.

The club said Monday that Phillips will be the director of player and franchise development starting this week. Phillips, who turned 32 last week, played the last of her nine WNBA seasons with the Wings last year.

Phillips has appeared in the Olympics twice with Australia and also played in a new women's Australian rules football league during the offseason. She is a two-time WNBA champion, with Indiana in 2012 and Phoenix two years later.

The Wings waived Phillips in the final roster cuts after she averaged 4.7 points and 1.2 assists per game in 32 games last season. She has career averages of 6.3 points and 2.0 assists.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 24 May 2017 02:45:32 Processing Time: 264ms