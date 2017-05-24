2:15am Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Seeds Riske of US and Goerges of Germany win at Nuremberg

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) " Fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the U.S. began her Nuremberg Cup campaign defeating Elise Mertens 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round on Monday.

Riske next plays another Belgian, Kirsten Flipkens, who had already defeated Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia at the clay-court tournament.

The sixth-seeded Julia Goerges got her third win against Nao Hibino of Japan, 7-5, 6-1, and fellow German Tatjana Maria, a wild card, had little difficulty against 18-year-old qualifier Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova, and Japan's Misaki Doi also advanced.

Third-seeded Shuai Zhang was playing Oceane Dodin of France later.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 24 May 2017 03:01:29 Processing Time: 19ms