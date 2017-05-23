Kevin Anderson beats Lorenzi at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) " Kevin Anderson won again on clay, beating seventh-seeded Paulo Lorenzi 7-5, 7-6 (1) Monday in the first round of the Geneva Open.

Anderson had 11 aces and did not drop serve against the 34th-ranked Italian.

After reaching a career-best ranking of No. 10 in 2015, Anderson fell to No. 80 in January after a persistent run of injuries.

Victories in the past month over Richard Gasquet and David Ferrer lifted the 31-year-old South African to No. 62 ahead of a final warm-up for the French Open.

Also, sixth-seeded Sam Querrey beat Daniel Altmaier of Germany 6-3, 6-4.