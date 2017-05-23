11:33pm Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cross-country skier Therese Johaug has court date in June

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) " Cross-country skier Therese Johaug has a court date in June for a doping case that could force her to miss the 2018 Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will hear the International Ski Federation's appeal to extend Johaug's 13-month ban on June 6. The ban is due to expire in November.

CAS typically gives verdicts within several weeks.

Johaug, a former Olympic and world champion from Norway, could not defend her overall World Cup title last season after testing positive for clostebol.

A Norwegian Olympic tribunal judged she was not at significant fault. It accepted that she used a team-approved lotion to treat her sunburned lips during training.

However, FIS argued that a 13-month ban is "on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 24 May 2017 00:23:37 Processing Time: 24ms