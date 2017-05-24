Rugby: Semis defeat frees Sarries men to bolster Lions

Saracens' loss was Warren Gatland's gain as the Lions boss welcomed the men from Allianz Park to the tourist's training base in Maynooth, Ireland.

Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Co narrowly lost out to Exeter Chiefs in the Aviva Premiership semifinal, freeing them up to join their new teammates.

Mako Vunipola, George Kruis and Jamie George were the other Sarries men to be put through their paces under the watchful eye of Gatland.

With less than two weeks remaining before the first game of the tour, it is imperative the tourists gel as quickly as possible. It seemed that most of the work on a sunny afternoon in the East of Ireland was fitness-led, with the players engaging in a number of shuttle runs.

Wales flanker Sam Warburton has not played since suffering a knee injury early last month, but he is firmly on course to potentially lead the Lions in next week's tour opener against a Provincial Barbarians XV.

"I am fully fit, which is good," said Warburton, speaking at the Lions training base in Kildare, Ireland.

"Last week in the camp in Wales I was pretty much doing everything apart from just the last little bit of contact stuff.

"But today [yesterday] I trained fully. We did full contact, and I was absolutely fine. That's all the boxes ticked, and now I can crack on."

Warburton will lead a squad packed with international talent, although one of its biggest names - England No 8 Billy Vunipola - dealt the Lions a major blow when he withdrew on Monday (New Zealand time) with a shoulder problem.

Continued below.

Related Content Gregor Paul: Lions won't roar without Billy Vunipola Rugby: Flanker benefits from some classy tuition Rugby: Kieran Read tipped to re-sign with NZ Rugby

"Billy was one of the guys I was really looking forward to playing with who I hadn't played alongside before," Warburton added. "He has been a massive player for Saracens. It is a big loss for us, but James [Haskell] coming in - I think only Rory Best and Alun Wyn Jones have got more caps than him in the squad - means we are very lucky.

"He is a player who I think will have a massive impact on this tour."

Warburton is relishing taking charge of the New Zealand trip, which culminates in a three-test series against the world champion All Blacks, starting at Eden Park, Auckland on June 24.

"I am not going to be naive, I know it is going to be more under the microscope perhaps than four years ago," he said.

"Four years ago, I was walking around Melbourne and Australians were asking me who the British and Irish Lions were.

"I know there is not going to be anywhere in New Zealand we go and that question is going to be asked.

"If you asked me in my career which Lions tour could I pick to go on out of any of them, if I could pick one, I would pick New Zealand, because it's New Zealand. I personally can't wait."

- Daily Mail