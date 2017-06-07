If the Kiwi America's Cup challenge gets to go the whole way in Bermuda it could well result in a name change to Emirates Shore Team New Zealand in recognition of the heroes of this incredibly dramatic day.



As they settle in for another batch of all-nighters these extraordinary craftsmen in every department will be giving their all to get Aotearoa back in action.



The catastrophic capsize of the Kiwi boat drew huge gasps of anguish from those watching at the base, followed by concern for the safety of the crew. Andy Maloney, Josh Junior and Blair Tuke all ended up in the water while Simon Van Velthooven, skipper Glenn Ashby and helmsman Peter Burling managed to stay in the now near vertical hull.



They're battered and bruised but already there's a palpable determination to bounce back, a real grit - almost an anger - that's set in the faces of everyone walking through the sheds.



The irony of it all is that it took the astonishing heroics of the shore crew earlier in the day to actually get the boat to the start line.



Helmsman Peter Burling had been a picture of caution heading out of the harbour in winds pumping well over the 24 knot limit for racing. Once the yacht was safely underway the boat yard emptied as usual...until a text pinged onto the phones: "boatlift asap".



Within seconds the boatyard was swarming again, the entire team leaping into action to prepare to receive the stricken boat, its wing-sail seriously and visibly damaged with cracked ribs visible through the clear plastic covering.



Luckily the Kiwis were in the second race of the day which gave the shore crew an hour to get back to the base, crane the boat out of the water, lift the damaged wing out, shift the new wing out of the shed, lift it into position, re-attach it to the platform, hook up all the cables, hydraulics and electronics, crane it back in the water, check all the systems and head back out to the start box...all while the base was being constantly buffeted by winds gusting into the high 20s.



The time from the text message being received to the yacht heading back to the start line? 55 minutes. Less than half the time it normally takes.



Now the real race was on in an untested yacht with the sailors relying on everyone in the shore crew having done their job.



At the helm Burling arrived at the start with just minutes to spare and played a conservative game with Ainslie, neither boat wanting to engage closely in the fierce gusts of wind sweeping across the Grand Harbour.



The Kiwis followed Ben Ainslie Racing over the line and settled in for the chase. With confidence in their yacht restored, they began to reel in the British boat and overtook on the second upwind leg thanks to more poise in the manoeuvres and more pace.



With a winning margin of 2:10 and the point pocketed to go three up Emirates Team New Zealand had every reason to be optimistic heading into race four. And then the bows dug in...



As with the earlier drama there've been no histrionics, just resignation and this tangible, burning desire to right the wrong.

There is a strange almost spooky calm about the place.