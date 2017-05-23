4:21pm Tue 23 May
Jang rescinding LPGA Tour membership to return to KLPGA

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Ha Na Jang is rescinding her LPGA Tour membership to return to the Korea LPGA Tour, her agency said Monday.

Sportizen said Jang will begin play on the KLPGA Tour in June.

The 25-year-old Jang, ranked 10th in the world, joined the LPGA Tour in 2015. She won three times last season and took the Women's Australian Open in February.

Jang won eight KLPGA titles from 2012-15, winning the player of the year award and topping the money list in 2013.

