Dixon takes 3rd Indy pole with fastest speeds in 21 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Scott Dixon had the fastest lap and the fastest four-lap qualifying average in 21 years Sunday to win his third Indianapolis 500 pole.

The New Zealander finished with a qualifying speed of 232.164 mph, the best since Arie Luyendyk's track record of 236.986 in 1996. Dixon's first lap of 232.595 also was the fastest since Luyendyk's record lap of 237.498 in 1996.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will be joined on the front row by Ed Carpenter, a two-time pole winner who finished second at 231.664. Defending race champion Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport will start on the outside of Row 1 after going 231.487.

Rookie Fernando Alonso will start fifth in his first oval race next Sunday. The two-time Formula One champion averaged 231.200.

Will Power was Team Penske's top qualifier on the 2 1/2-mile oval. He'll start ninth.

