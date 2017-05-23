9:48am Tue 23 May
Stephan Jaeger wins rain-shortened BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) " Stephan Jaeger won the BMW Charity Pro-Am on Sunday for his second Web.com Tour victory when heavy rain washed out the final round.

The 27-year-old German player shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to reach 19-under 195. Tyler Duncan, Xinjun Zhang and Andrew Yun finished a shot back.

"I didn't miss a shot today, which was cool," Jaeger joked. "It's unfortunate. I was ready to play, I was ready to compete today, but the rain was not letting up and the golf course can only take so much."

A year after falling $3,243 short of earning a PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list, Jaeger earned $126,000 to jump from 103rd to sixth with $138,234. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

