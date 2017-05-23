8:42am Tue 23 May
Giro d'Italia Results

1. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 4:16:51.

2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, same time.

4. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, same time.

5. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

6. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

7. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

8. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

9. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.

10. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

21. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC Racing, :25 behind.

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 63:48:08.

2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:41.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 3:21.

4. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 3:40.

5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 4:24.

6. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 4:32.

7. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 4:59.

8. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 5:18.

9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 6:01.

10. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 7:03.

32. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 34:13.

