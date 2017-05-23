Senden attends Nelson with teen son who has brain tumor

IRVING, Texas (AP) " PGA Tour player John Senden attended the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday with his 13-year-old son, who has a brain tumor.

Senden has been on leave from the PGA Tour since withdrawing from the PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans three weeks ago after learning of Jacob Senden's diagnosis.

Players this week wore patches on their caps resembling a Rubik's Cube, which is Jacob's favorite toy. Jason Day, a fellow Australian, wore one of those patches while playing in the final group.

Among the other Australians playing Sunday was Rod Pampling. Senden had been set to partner with him at the Zurich team event.

