Real Madrid wins its 1st Spanish title since 2012

MADRID (AP) " Real Madrid won the Spanish league for the first time since 2012 with a 2-0 win over Malaga on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two minutes into the match and Karim Benzema sealed the victory in the second half. That gave Madrid a three-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona, which rallied from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

Madrid entered the last round needing a draw to avoid its worst title drought since the 1980s and keep Barcelona from its third straight championship.

Zinedine Zidane's team won its 33rd league title.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

