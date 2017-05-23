Scott Dixon's boss makes light of gunpoint robbery

Scott Dixon's IndyCar boss has made light of the fact the Kiwi driver, along with his wife and teammate Dario Franchitti, were robbed at gunpoint while ordering food at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Indianapolis overnight.

Two boys aged 15 and 14 have been arrested and approaching Dixon's window, pointed a gun at him and asked for his phone and wallet. The Kiwi IndyCar driving was getting food for his Chip Ganassi crew team after qualifying first for next Monday's famous Indianapolis 500.

Dixon's long-time team boss Chip Ganassi made a joke of the ordeal on Twitter, saying "There goes that Taco Bell sponsorship we were working on I guess".

Dixon has been driving for Chip Ganassi since his debut Indycar season in 2003.

IndyCar driver Tony Kannan told reporters this morning that Dixon was making a food run for a group of drivers.

"While they were ordering with their windows down two guys approached at gunpoint," Kannan said. "They held a gun at Dixon's head and asked him for his wallet and his phone. You don't expect that to happen, especially here."

"Emma was obviously scared, we're just happy everyone is ok," Kannan added.

Kannan said the Kiwi driver was pretty calm when he got back to his teammates following the incident.

"Scott's amazing. Nothing really affects the guy. He said it was scary but they definitely did the right thing."

Dixon is the 2008 Indy 500 winner and a longtime Chip Ganassi Racing teammate of Franchitti, a Scot who retired in 2013 with Indy 500 wins in 2007, 2010 and 2012.

"Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti are completely fine after being held up last night by two men at a fast-food restaurant," the team said. "We will allow the Speedway/Indianapolis police departments to handle the situation and while they conduct their investigation we will refrain from making any further comments to allow Scott to focus on the upcoming Indianapolis 500."

The Dixons weren't talking to media today but Emma posted an video on Twitter after waving the green flag to begin practice at the Indianapolis Speedway.

Thank you @IMS and @indycar for the chance to wave the green flag for today's practice .. So fun! Love this place pic.twitter.com/KVpUDjOzlP — Emma Davies Dixon (@EmmaDaviesDixon) May 22, 2017

