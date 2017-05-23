10 years on: From fan to Wayne Rooney's teammate

Manchester United star Angel Gomes has posted a throwback photo of himself with captain Wayne Rooney from back in 2007, ten years before he replaced the 31-year-old in Monday's win against Crystal Palace.

Gomes, who has been at the club since the age of six, made his senior debut for United at Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho named the club's youngest side in Premier League history ahead of next week's Europa League final.

The 16-year-old was a late substitute, replacing Rooney after 88 minutes of their 2-0 victory on the final day of the Premier League season.

10 yrs later , anything is possible @manchesterunited #Godswill #mondaymotivation A post shared by angel gomes (@angel.gomes10) on May 22, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

And the wake of his first appearance for the United first team, Gomes posted a photo on his Instagram of him and Rooney from a decade ago with the caption: '10 yrs later , anything is possible... #Godswill'.

It capped a fine week for the attacking midfielder, who on Thursday followed in the footsteps Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs and won United's Youth Team Player of Year award.

Against Palace on Sunday he became the club's youngest player since Duncan Edwards and the first born after 2000 to make his United debut.

After the match he told MUTV: "Obviously, it's a dream come true. I've been here since the age of six working my way up, and it's what everyone dreams about.

"I just want to thank the manager for putting me on the bench and playing me today, and all the staff back at the club and everyone who has helped me.

"I'm from Manchester, Salford and it's literally down the road. It's just unbelievable."

- Daily Mail