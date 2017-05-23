All Blacks to play at Cape Town for first time in a decade

The All Blacks will head to Cape Town for the first time in nearly a decade during this year's Rugby Championship.

South African Rugby has announced the Springboks' home test against the All Blacks will be played in Cape Town on October 8.

The All Blacks last played in the city in 2008 with Jerome Kaino the only current All Black on the field that day.

But, the venue in Cape Town is waiting sign off, with Newlands needing a safety certificate to be approved.

All Blacks' record in Cape Town

Played 10

Won 7

Lost 3

Last three tests

All Blacks 19 South Africa 0, 2008

All Blacks 16 South Africa 22, 2005

All Blacks 12 South Africa 3, 2001

