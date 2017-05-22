12:21am Tue 23 May
Vinales wins thrilling French MotoGP as Rossi comes off bike

LE MANS, France (AP) " Italian veteran Valentino Rossi made a braking error on the last lap and fell off his bike moments later, allowing his Movistar Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales to win a thrilling French Moto Grand Prix on Sunday.

The win put Vinales top of the standings, while pre-race championship leader Rossi dropped down to third behind Dani Pedrosa.

The 38-year-old Rossi was leading Vinales with the finish line in sight, but the Spaniard sneaked past him with a handful of turns remaining. Rossi then tried a risky move to overtake Vinales but " with just two turns left " he pushed too hard on the inside and slipped off his bike and span across the track.

That allowed French rookie Johann Zarco to finish in second place for a first-ever podium, while Pedrosa took third.

