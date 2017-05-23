Motorsport: Tinkering pays off big time for Kiwi Scott Dixon

By Michael Marot

Scott Dixon made a big gamble pay off yesterday.

After allowing engineer Chris Simmons to tinker with his car's qualifying trim and later questioning whether the changes might be too daring, Dixon delivered with the fastest speeds he has ever seen at Indianapolis.

The New Zealander finished with a four-lap average of 232.164 mp/h, claiming his third Indianapolis 500 pole with the best qualifying run in 21 years.

He easily held off the other front-row starters, Ed Carpenter at 231.664 and defending champion Alexander Rossi at 231.487.

Even Dixon couldn't believe it.

"Seriously, I don't know where that came from," the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said.

"It's fast, really fast. I actually thought there was something wrong with my dash to start with, [I thought] '232? Wow!'

"I knew that big lap, the first one, was going to be tough to beat. So a big thank you to Chris."

How impressive was Dixon's run?

Just four attempts earlier, IndyCar rookie Fernando Alonso posted the fastest average since Helio Castroneves' 2002 pole-winning speed.

Continued below.

Related Content Motorsport: Radio Sport Driven Hour May 22 Motorsport: Teams support NZ but no expansion Motorsport: What's in a number?

Dixon's first-lap of 232.595 and his final average were the fastest times recorded at Indianapolis since Arie Luyendyk set the qualifying record and single-lap record in 1996. Luyendyk's average was 236.986 with a best lap of 237.498.

The crowd roared each time the speed went up on the videoboards and when Dixon pulled back into pit lane after his 10-mile ride, everyone knew the nine-car pole shootout was over.

"I was surprised when I saw some of the numbers yesterday and when he did that 232, a little pressure went away to be honest with you," said Carpenter, who went 232.180 on his fastest lap.

"We wanted to be on the front row and we wanted to get everything we had - and I think we did that."

Dixon still had to hold off runs of Japan's Takuma Sato and Carpenter.

"We've got to be happy with this - it's the right place to start," Dixon said.

"It's not the race win, but we're in the right starting position."

- AP