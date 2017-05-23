Racing: Melbourne spring campaign plans for young stayer

The connections of rising Cambridge staying star Chocante are already making plans for a return trip across the Tasman.

The 4-year-old has come a long way in a short time and trainer Stephen Marsh is keen to test the progressive son of Shocking in the best of company next season.

"We would like to be in Melbourne in the spring for some serious races," he said. "It's not as if he's having a lot of racing this autumn and he can be on a direct flight back from Brisbane and he won't need a long time out in the paddock."

Chocante won four of his 12 starts in New Zealand, including the Counties Cup, before the Queensland Winter carnival and he impressed in his Australian debut when third in the group three Chairman's Hcp.

"I was rapt - I thought his run was outstanding," Marsh said. "He'd gone from 1400 to 1600m and then up to 2000 at Doomben.

"He was still fresh and pulled a bit, so it was a great effort and he's done an absolute treat since."

Chocante will step up to 2200m this Saturday in the group three Premier's Cup at Eagle Farm.

"Jim Byrne will be riding him again and hopefully after this weekend he will be desperate to stick with him," Marsh said.

Chocante will close out his Queensland campaign in the group two Brisbane Cup, again at Eagle Farm, on June 10.

"That will be over 2400m and the timing is ideal for him - he's a really exciting horse," Marsh said.

