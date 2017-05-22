Watch: 13 riders crash due to oil spill in French Grand Prix

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The French Moto3 Grand Prix had to be red flagged after an oil spill triggered a spectacular crash involving much of the field.

All three of the leading riders tumbled when they reached the Chapel curve on the second lap of the race, the bikes behind them falling like dominoes and skidding into the gravel trap on the outside of the corner.

In all, an estimated 13 riders crashed, including most of the top 10 riders in the race at the time.

Three of the top contenders for the win - Nicolo Bulega, who did get hit by a crashing bike, Niccolo Antonelli and Joan Mir - had to be taken to the medical centre for checks, but all were cleared of injury and allowed to take part in the restarted race on their spare bikes.

- NZ Herald