7:17pm Mon 22 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Gatlin wins 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix in Japan

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) " Justin Gatlin of the United States clocked 10.28 seconds to win the 100 meters at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday.

Gatlin crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan's Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.

Aaron Brown of Canada won the men's 200 with a time of 20.62, edging Dedric Dukes of the United States by .09 seconds. Kenji Fujimitsu of Japan was third with a time of 20.93.

Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria powered to victory in the women's 100, clocking a time of 11.40 to beat Tawanna Meadows of the United States by .04 seconds. Tianna Bartoletta, also of the United States, was third with a time of 11.47.

Bartoletta is the world champion in the long jump and won that event with a leap of 6.79 meters, beating Britain's Shara Proctor (6.65) and Aiga Grabuste of Latvia who was third with a jump of 6.49.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 22 May 2017 19:17:29 Processing Time: 931ms