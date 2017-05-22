What the future of sport viewing could look like

By Niall Anderson

The ways people watch and consume sport in New Zealand are constantly evolving, and those changes could be accelerated after New Zealand Rugby's announcement today.

A new partnership with Vodafone has left many predicting that SKY TV's stronghold on All Blacks tests could come under threat from new innovative ways to consume and watch the World Cup champions.

New Zealand Rugby has promised spectators the ability to watch highlights while at the game, and access "alternative live footage from multiple different camera angles" on their devices.

With wifi set to be improved at major New Zealand stadiums, NZR is promising "cutting-edge" stadium experience for tests, and the ability to "create world-class digital experiences for rugby fans inside and outside the stadium".

As we wait for these experiences to be implemented, here are six further technological changes to sport viewing which could take place in the near future.

1 - The Artificial Crowd Experience

Can't afford tickets to a big test match? For a surely exuberant fee, you can feel like a part of the crowd with The Artificial Crowd Experience! With cameras situated in the crowd, add surround sound and it will feel like you're in the midst of the test atmosphere. The Artificial Crowd Experience includes all the realistic game-day features such as the abusive drunk guy behind you, the guy in front WHO JUST WON'T SIT DOWN, and the vicious wind chill.

2 - Live Streaming

Young people are moving away from traditional television set-ups, with many preferring to simply stream events live on their laptop, or operate live streaming services through their television instead of relying on traditional pay-TV channels like SKY (Remember Premier League Pass?). When SKY's New Zealand Rugby broadcasting deal ends in 2020, 75 per cent of the country is expected to have fibre internet able to live stream sport, making a live streaming package a realistic possibility. Live streaming comes with the added bonus of some family time, when you have to go around to your parents' house to show them how to set it up.

3 - Virtual Reality

Ever wanted to kick the winning penalty for the All Blacks, but you lack the talent, training and ability to perform under pressure? Well, with the advances in virtual reality, you will soon be able to step up to the mark for the All Blacks, and shank the kick well wide.

4 - Choose your own commentators

Think the commentators are biased against your team? Well, it is possible you may soon have some choice in who you tune into for the big events, or even commentate the games yourself. A company called Spalk has been delving into the idea, offering fans the ability to add their own commentary to live streamed games from around the world, all the while sitting on their couch. If enough people use the service, you can get multiple commentary choices while watching your favourite sport. While that option may be a pipe dream for All Blacks tests, other media companies such as ESPN have been trailing concepts such as "NBA Sidecast", where you can watch your favourite basketball personalities casually discuss the game, instead of the usual rigidity of a professional broadcast.

5 - Access to the changing room

Also known as the John Key Experience, you too could get to see what the All Blacks lads are up to before, during, and after the game. Many American sporting teams now release "insider" footage from the changing room - largely useless coaching platitudes which give away no details or insight into anything important, due to fear of opponents finding out any pearls of wisdom. In other words, it's basically an extended halftime interview. Don't pay for this feature.

6 - Coach from the stands

The Salt Lake Screaming Eagles - an Indoor American Football team - let their fans vote on every decision in their organisation, from calling the plays to hiring the coach, and deciding whether to go for a touchdown or kick a field goal. While there is the risk of sabotage from opposing fans, the team created plenty of attention, and garnered far more fan support and interaction than any other team in the league. It would obviously never happen for the All Blacks, but if a Heartland Championship team wants a bit of media attention and sponsorship, well, you could soon be deciding the outcomes for Buller.

- NZ Herald