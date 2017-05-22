League: Warriors forward picked for Queensland

Warriors front-rower Jacob Lillyman has been picked in the Queensland State of Origin side for the next week's series opening clash in Brisbane.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters has stayed loyal to the 33-year-old despite the Warriors poor form resulting in consecutive defeats to Penrith and St George Illawarra.

Lillyman's fortune is not shared by Billy Slater, with the Melbourne Storm fullback overlooked with Brisbane captain and incumbent Darius Boyd retained in the No1 role for the Suncorp Stadium clash on May 31.

Walters had initially hinted that Slater - 34 next month - would return at fullback after a successful comeback this season from a second shoulder reconstruction.

Champion playmaker Johnathan Thurston has been named as 18th man with Walters earlier conceding he was highly unlikely to be fit to play due to a shoulder injury.

Brisbane's Anthony Milford has been named to debut at five-eighth in place of Thurston.

Queensland team: Darius Boyd, Corey Oates, Will Chambers, Justin O'Neill, Dane Gagai, Anthony Milford, Cooper Cronk, Dylan Napa, Cameron Smith (capt), Nate Myles, Josh Papalii, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire. Interchange: Michael Morgan, Sam Thaiday, Aidan Guerra, Jacob Lillyman. 18th man: Johnathan Thurston.

