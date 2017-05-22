Vodafone announced as new sponsor for New Zealand Rugby

New Zealand Rugby has linked up with rival Vodafone in an alliance that could spell trouble for Sky TV.

At Eden Park in Auckland today, NZR announced a new rugby app to feature on Vodafone products is the first product to roll out of the new partnership.

Vodafone has become an official sponsor of the All Blacks and NZR in a four-year agreement that could completely change the way rugby fans interact with its content including test matches.

NZR said the partnership would "create world-class digital experiences for rugby fans inside and outside the stadium".

The announcement will cause major anxiety within Sky TV whose attempt to merge with Vodafone was knocked back by the Commerce Commission earlier this year.

It now appears Vodafone has forged on with its own content play around the All Blacks and the code itself.

The deal is more than just for sponsorship and comes at a time as Sky's current broadcasting deal with NZR looms on the horizon. That agreement ends in 2020.

NZR described Vodafone as a "connectivity partner" and described a new All Blacks app with more features including a "cutting-edge" stadium experience for tests.

The live stadium experience will be launched during the upcoming Lions tour.

"This new technology puts control in the hands of fans in the stadium who through their devices will be able to replay tries, view highlights and watch alternative live footage from multiple different camera angles," said NZR's press release.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Charlie Ngatai headache-free but unlikely to play Blues Rugby: Blues' wing Matt Duffie gets all clear after red card Hamilton replaces Wellington as rugby sevens host

These are all new content plays Sky ideally wanted to deliver to its vast but falling audience. It was a major reason for the attempt to link with Vodafone.

For NZR, it is a signal the organisation intends to look beyond Sky TV for future opportunities.

NZR said the partnership will "extend the fan experience outside the stadium with Vodafone providing high speed broadband" in Lions tour fan zones and supporting a rugby road-trip throughout the series.

NZR CEO Steve Tew said the agreement puts "rugby at the forefront of the integration of technology and sport in New Zealand".

"This partnership with Vodafone means local rugby fans will have access to in-stadium technology that is at the forefront of what is available around the world to watch the game," he said.

"It is an incredibly exciting development."

"It is important to us that we move with the times and offer a world leading fan experience, and in this day and age that means integrating innovative technology into our fan offering."

Vodafone's chief executive Russell Stanners said the company was focused on making rugby content work.

"If you look at the major sporting franchises around the world, they are all focusing on how they engage with their player communities, enhance the experience for fans and provide new viewing experiences for more people," he said.

- NZ Herald