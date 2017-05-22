Warriors 'here to stay': NRL CEO defends struggling Auckland franchise

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has raced to the defence of the struggling Warriors, stating the club "is here to stay".

A number of Australia's sports media personalities have launched scathing attacks on the Auckland-based franchise, questioning its place in the NRL.

Despite calls from Daily Telegraph sports editor Phil Rothfield for the Warriors to be relocated to Perth or Brisbane, Greenberg told Fairfax the club will remain an integral part of the NRL.

"Every team has its highs and lows and we would all like to see the Warriors performing at their best.

"I have no doubt that will happen and in the meantime the Warriors will continue to be an important part of our competition."

The support comes just days after the Warriors fell to 14th on the NRL ladder following their lacklustre 30-14 loss at home to the Dragons on Friday.

Despite winning just four of their 11 games, Warriors' TV ratings are understood to be up around 40 per cent in New Zealand this season.

The Courier-Mail's Mike Coleman echoed Rothfield's stance, writing a column on Saturday calling for the NRL to axe the Warriors.

"Why are we bothering? Surely there are other clubs that actually want to play in the NRL?" he wrote on Saturday in a piece titled "Time to punt dud Warriors".

The Warriors will be out to prove a point as they take on a firing Broncos side at Mt Smart on Saturday night.

The Broncos currently sit second on the NRL ladder but will be without a number of key players away on State of Origin duty.

- NZ Herald